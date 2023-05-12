Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

C opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

