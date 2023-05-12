Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.03.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.
In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
