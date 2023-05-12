Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,170,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $310.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $319.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.78.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

