Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.15 billion-$11.15 billion.
Nintendo Stock Down 0.4 %
Nintendo stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 4,934,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,839. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.77.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nintendo stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.
