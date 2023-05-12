Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.18

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

