Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $210.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.