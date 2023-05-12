Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $210.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

