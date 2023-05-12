NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Down 10.9%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) shares were down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €18.63 ($20.47) and last traded at €18.79 ($20.65). Approximately 113,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.10 ($23.19).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.12.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

