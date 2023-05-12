North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 35,000 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

Brinker International Trading Up 1.5 %

EAT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. 322,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,800. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.