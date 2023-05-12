Northland Securities Raises Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $35.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NXT. Bank of America raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.61. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $37.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

