Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $450.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $580.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE NOC opened at $435.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

