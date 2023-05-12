Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

CVE:NOU opened at C$4.60 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of C$4.36 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82. The firm has a market cap of C$279.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.