Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.00 million-$125.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.87 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.20.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Trading Up 1.1 %

Nova stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.79. Nova has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $151.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.