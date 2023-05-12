Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.01 million. Novanta also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $164.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $173.10.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.