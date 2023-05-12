Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.3% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Novartis by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,021. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $219.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

