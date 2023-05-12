Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lowered by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.38. The company had a trading volume of 693,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,365. The company has a market capitalization of $219.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

