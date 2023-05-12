Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Novavax Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,296. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $729.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $76.77.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

