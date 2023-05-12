Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Novavax Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,296. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $729.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

