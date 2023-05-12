NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Up 3.7%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.18. 1,804,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,061,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

