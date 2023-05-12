Numeraire (NMR) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $83.44 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $13.39 or 0.00050716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,878,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,232,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

