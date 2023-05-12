Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up to $24.20

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $24.75. Nutanix shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 139,708 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Nutanix Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

About Nutanix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after buying an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,016,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

