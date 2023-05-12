Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up to $24.20

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $24.75. Nutanix shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 139,708 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.36.
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
