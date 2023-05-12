Nutrien Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Nutrien has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nutrien to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

NTR opened at $61.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $104.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

