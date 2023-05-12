Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NTR traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $104.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

