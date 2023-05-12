Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

