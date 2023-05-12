Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $40.09

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.09, but opened at $42.99. Nuvalent shares last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 26,143 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvalent Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $52,787.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 1,332 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $52,787.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $419,549. 15.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 709,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,953,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 506,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

