NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, RTT News reports. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NUVA stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NUVA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

