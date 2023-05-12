Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives $4.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,670,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,233,000 after buying an additional 6,143,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 244.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NUVB opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $352.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

