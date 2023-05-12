Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,300 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 749,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

JFR stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

