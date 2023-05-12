Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.36. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 101,093 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
