Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.36. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 101,093 shares.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 457,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

