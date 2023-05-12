Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a growth of 164.0% from the April 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE JPS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.06. 306,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,598. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

