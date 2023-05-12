NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

NVE Price Performance

NVEC opened at $88.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $427.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.26. NVE has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $93,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,433.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $78,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in NVE during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 807.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

