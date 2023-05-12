NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.52. 17,127,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,258,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $292.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $696.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.