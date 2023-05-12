NVR, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $412.04 Per Share (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVR in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $412.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $394.53. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $417.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $100.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $105.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $101.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $91.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $378.62 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $78.08 EPS.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $116.56 earnings per share.

NVR Stock Up 0.0 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR stock opened at $5,837.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,986.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,587.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,036.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 548,675.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 362,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $138,433,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NVR by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 465.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,647 shares of company stock valued at $65,688,954. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.