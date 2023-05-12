NXM (NXM) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,901.69 or 1.00013090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

