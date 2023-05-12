Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 8,365 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.14% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.86. 42,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,224. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

