Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 152,910 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. 368,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

