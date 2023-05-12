Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 516.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in The Ensign Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 129,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

ENSG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. 25,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $102.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,881. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

