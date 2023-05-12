Oak Associates Ltd. OH Makes New $6.27 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.94. The company had a trading volume of 61,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

