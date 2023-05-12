Oak Associates Ltd. OH Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,471,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $234.05. 5,697,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,327,443. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92. The company has a market cap of $599.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

