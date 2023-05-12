Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 3,369 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

ABG traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,295. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $253.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.36 and a 200-day moving average of $195.26.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

