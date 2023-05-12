Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 11,790 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. 1,856,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,455. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

