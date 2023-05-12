Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 7,700 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.22. The stock had a trading volume of 338,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.61. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

