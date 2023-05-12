Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 9,733 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. 59,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

