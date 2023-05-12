Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 21,070 iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

GVI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. 53,577 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.