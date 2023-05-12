Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $410,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.96. 427,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,937. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

