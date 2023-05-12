Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 508,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,825. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.