Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 865 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,597. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

VRTX stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.19. 151,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

