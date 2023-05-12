Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.