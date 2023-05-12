Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 534 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after purchasing an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.0 %

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $93.81. 263,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

