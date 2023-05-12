Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,702,438. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

