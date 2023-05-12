Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $156.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,022. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $296.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

