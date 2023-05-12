OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CEO Christopher Maher Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Maher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $13,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Maher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Christopher Maher bought 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $15,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

OCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

